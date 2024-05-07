Siblings succumb to burn injuries

Rohtak: A youth and his sister, who had sustained burn injuries in a fire incident at their house in Sampla of the district last week, have succumbed to their injuries at the PGIMS here. Satywan, his wife Suman, their son Praveen and daughter Pratibha had sustained burn injuries as the fire broke out in their room on Tuesday night last week. The victims were taken to the PGIMS. While Praveen and Pratibha succumbed to their burn injuries, their parents are undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the fire was caused by a mosquito-repellent coil. TNS
Minor girl dies by suicide in Rohtak
Rohtak: A minor girl, who was enrolled in a boxing academy here, allegedly died by suicide at her PG accommodation here on Sunday night. According to information, she took the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling. The deceased was a native of Gwalior in MP. A suicide note has been recovered by the police. A case has been registered in this regard. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
