Recruitment ‘scam’: SIC asks Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University, AIJHM College to furnish record

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 28

The Haryana State Information Commission (SIC) has asked the officials concerned of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and All India Jat Heroes Memorial (AIJHM) College, Rohtak, to furnish the information sought by a faculty member of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), Jind.

The commission has directed the SPIO-cum-Principal of AIJHM College to constitute a committee for tracing the original record related to the selection of a lecturer in physical education as sought in the RTI application, and lodge an FIR against the custodian of the record if it is untraceable. The commission has also observed that frequent reference to “missing files” as an excuse to deny the information to the seeker is a major threat to transparency and accountability, and also a major reason for the violation of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

“With ‘missing files’ excuse being around, it will be futile to talk about the implementation of the RTI Act. The claim of missing files indicates the possibility of deliberate destruction of record to hide corruption, fraud or immoral practices of public servants, which is a crime under the IPC,” maintained State Information Commissioner Arun Sangwan in the recent order.

Prof Sandeep Berwal of the CRSU had levelled allegations of illegality in the recruitment of faculty at the Department of Physical Education in the university in October 2020. The state government ordered a Vigilance inquiry into the said recruitment and removed the then Registrar, Dr Rajesh Punia.

Professor Berwal, who was placed under suspension, sought the details of one of the appointees at the CRSU, Dr Kuldeep Nara, who was selected as Associate Professor at the university, from the MDU under the RTI Act.

The SPIO of the MDU referred most of the information to the Principal-cum-SPIO of AIJHM College. The SPIO-cum-Principal of the college did not provide correct information under the RTI Act on the pretext of missing records. Alleging gross irregularities in the matter, Professor Berwal has demanded immediate lodging of an FIR against Dr Rajesh Punia and Dr Kuldeep Nara along with the officials concerned of AIJHM College and the MDU.

