SIC issues show-cause notice to Ambala DTP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 2

State Information Commissioner, Haryana, Arun Sangwan has issued show-cause notice to State Public Information Officer-cum-District Town Planner, Ambala, for inordinate delay in providing information under the RTI Act filed by an Ambala resident.

As per the information, the appellant had sought information whether an NOC is required to be issued from the Department of Town and Country Planning, Ambala, before getting the sale certificate registered in terms of Section 7(1) of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act when the land is not an agricultural land as per the latest ‘jamabandi’ which shows the land to be ‘gair mumkin plot and makaan’ and when Section 7 (1) as amended till date clearly lays that an NOC is required only when it is an agricultural land. If yes, then what is the procedure to get NOC.

As per the order, the appellant, through an RTI application on December 11, 2020, had sought information from the office of State Public Information Officer. Getting no response, the appellant filed first appeal on March 1 last year to the first appellate authority which was decided by the first appellate authority on May 27 last year. Failing to receive the requisite information, the appellant filed second appeal on October 7 last year before the commission.

The commission entertained the request of the appellant as second appeal by serving notice to the parties. The appellant who was present before the commission informed that despite the orders of first appellate authority, the SPIO has not furnished the information.

The commissioner in his order directed that the respondent SPIO-cum-DTP, Ambala, shall furnish complete information within two weeks of receipt of this order.