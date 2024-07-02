Sigh of relief for Nindana village residents in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 1

The residents of Nindana village in Rohtak district, where registries of land were blocked for more than two years, can heave a sigh of relief.

The district administration has requested the state authorities of the Revenue Department to re-start registration of property at the village.

“We have written to the Revenue Department authorities to re-open the registration of land at Nindana. The process of land consolidation at the village is in progress. The possession of nearly 50 per cent of the 8,000 acre of village land has been changed/updated and the remaining part is also likely to be completed in near future,” said Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar.

The village residents, who had been facing multiple difficulties due to the ban on land registries for more than two years, have expressed happiness at the development.

“No resident of the village could sell or purchase land within the village as the registries were blocked. The village farmers who suffered crop losses could not get compensation as the land record had not been updated as per the consolidation. We welcome the district administration’s move on change of possession and re-opening of registries,” said Chand Ram, a member of the village’s land-consolidation committee.

It may be pertinent to mention here that the residents of Nindana, the native village of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, had staged a demonstration against alleged irregularities and anomalies in the consolidation of land holdings at the village for nearly 30 months.

The dharna started on January 15, 2022, and continued till about a couple of months ago.

Some residents of the village alleged that some influential persons, in connivance with government officials, got fertile and valuable chunks of land themselves and left barren and waterlogged land for the others.

On the other hand, other villagers maintained that certain prominent residents of the village misguided the other villagers to stage the demonstration for their vested interests. As per sources, the village residents having vested interests sabotaged the process to settle the claims/objections raised by the villagers in a bid to prolong the protest demonstration and keep the matter hang fire.

