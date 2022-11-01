Signature drive held against govt notice

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 31

MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) today protested the recent notice of the state government as regards the Rs 10 lakh annual bond policy, which, as per students, is effective from the current academic year and will continue till the completion of the MBBS degree.

A signature campaign was also launched by them on the college premises demanding the government to withdraw the notice as they couldn’t afford Rs 10 lakh annually apart from the regular fee.

“Most of the students are either from poor or middle-class families. We cannot afford Rs 10 lakh annually and the state government should take it back in the larger interest of the students,” said a protesting student.

“We have held a signature campaign against the policy that was introduced in 2020. A bond of Rs 10 lakh annually must be signed by students pursuing MBBS course in government medical colleges and this bond will be a prerequisite for getting a government job,” said another student, requesting the government to withdraw the policy.