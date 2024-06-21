Sikander Chhoker’s judicial custody extended till July 4

Gurugram, June 20
The district and sessions’ court here today extended the judicial custody of Sikander Singh Chhoker, one of the directors of real estate firm Mahira Group, for another 14 days till July 4.
Sikander is son of Dharam Singh Chhoker, Congress MLA from Samalkha. The Chhokers are being investigated by the ED for allegedly siphoning off money collected from homebuyers for a real estate project in Gurugram.
The ED arrested him from Uttarakhand on April 30 in the case of Sai Aaina Farms Private Limited and others. The case is based on several FIRs registered by the Gurugram police against the Chhokers, Sai Aaina Farms, and associated companies.
In a recent order, Dharam Singh Chhoker had also been directed by the Supreme Court to join the ED investigation. Vikas Chhoker, brother of Sikander Singh, another alleged accused, is still to join the ED investigation.
The ED said Sai Aaina Farms had collected about Rs 363 crore from 1,497 home buyers under the affordable housing scheme in Sector 68, Gurugram. However, the entity failed to deliver the project.
