Sikh community seeks elections for HSGPC posts

Panipat, June 23

The Sikh community on Sunday demanded that elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (HSGPC) be conducted at the earliest. An 11-member committee would meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for their demand soon. It was decided in the state level mahapanchayat of the Sikh community held in the Navi Patshahi Sheeshganj Gurdwara in Taraori on Sunday.

The mahapanchayat was led by Bhupender Singh Ladi of Sonkra village. He said if the government formed an ad hoc committee, the Sikh community would not accept it at any cost. The state government should have to conduct elections of the HSGPC so that they can choose their own members.

He also warned the state government that if the elections were not conducted before August 14, then they would observe August 15 as a black day across the state and would protest against the government.

