Sikh gurdwara panel to open office in Sirsa

Sirsa, April 26
Baljit Singh Daduwal, member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee announced the opening of a religious propagation sub-office in Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Dasvi in Sirsa on May 2.
“The office will host storytellers, hymn singers, musicians, preachers, and poets who will spread the teachings of Sikhism, including the history of Sikhs, to the villages of this region,” Daduwal said.
He said scholarships worth lakhs of rupees were distributed to the Amritdhari Sikh children at the Shri Harkrishan Sahib Khalsa College in Panjokhra Sahib, Ambala recently.
