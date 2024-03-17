Sikh panel to take call on Lok Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 16

A meeting of Sikh community members, led by the former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, was held here today to decide whether they will contest the Lok Sabha elections from any particular seat or extend support to a political party.

An 11-member committee has been constituted to take the call on it and will again assemble on Monday, thereafter community members will take the final call, he said.

Talking to The Tribune, Jhinda claimed that the community was ignored by all political parties, forcing them to hold a meeting. “The committee members will discuss the strategy and disclose it on Monday,” he said.

