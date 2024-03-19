Sikh panel to tour Haryana to take call on Lok Sabha elections

Karnal, March 18
An 11-member panel led by former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Jagdish Singh Jhinda, will travel to Sikh-majority districts to interact with community members before taking a final call regarding the Lok Sabha elections.
After receiving the feedback and suggestions from the community members, the committee will hold a rally in Karnal to reveal its final call. It was decided in a crucial meeting held in Kaithal on Monday. A meeting was earlier organised in Kaithal on Saturday to form this panel, which was given power to decide whether the community members would contest the elections from any particular seat or extend support to any political party.
“Since over two months are left for the LS poll, we have sufficient time to decide whether we have to contest from any particular seat or extend support to any political party. We do not want to make a decision in haste. We will discuss it with the community before taking the final call,” he added.
