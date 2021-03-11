Sikhs: Act against MLA over Hindu ‘rashtra’ oath

Ambala, May 4
Days after a video of BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel went viral on social media showing him taking an oath to make India a Hindu ‘rashtra’, members of the Sikh community today criticised the MLA and sought action against him.
After holding a meeting at Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala City, the community members submitted a complaint to the Ambala police and demanded registration of FIR against the MLA.
SGPC member Harpal Pali said, “The sitting MLA has taken an oath to make India a Hindu ‘rashtra’ and making every sacrifice for it. We condemn him. People from different communities live here peacefully but attempts are being made to divide the country. We are proud to be Indian citizens. All those who gathered to discuss the issue have decided that a case under sedition charges and other relevant charges should be registered against the MLA. If the case is not filed, we will hold a meeting to decide the future course of action. We appeal to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Haryana Chief Minister to take action against the MLA.”
Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “A complaint has been received and it has been marked to DSP Joginder Sharma for inquiry.”
Recently, a video of BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel went viral on social media showing him taking an oath to make India a Hindu ‘rashtra’.
