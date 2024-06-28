Haryana Sikhs want action against social media handles spreading hate

New Delhi, June 27
Representatives of Sikh community from Haryana have requested the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) to step in for delivering justice to the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and 1987 riots in Hisar.
Their demands also included taking action against those handles on X which spread “hatred against Sikhs”.
“Regular meetings are held with Chief Secretaries of several states on the status of giving compensation to victims of 1984 riots. None of the states can claim to have done justice to the Sikh victims of the 1984 riots. We have received other demands such as promotion of Punjabi language in Haryana, development of universities for the community among others,” NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura said.
With reference to a hate crime in Kaithal, where a Sikh man was called Khalistani, Lalpura said he had written to the Chief Secretary and asked him to submit a report.
