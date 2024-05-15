Silence of voters making wannabe MPs lose sleep

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 14

The silence of a major chunk of voters is baffling the leaders and candidates of different political parties, who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the electors.

The wannabe MPs have been organising roadshows, foot-marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns to reach out to the maximum number of residents.

They have been travelling and slogging in the sweltering heat to be able to occupy the coveted Lok Sabha seats. Still, a considerable number of voters have not shown much enthusiasm, which is giving sleepless nights to those vying for victory.

Political observers feel that this election lacks emotion as a majority of voters have kept their cards close to their chest instead of coming out in support of any given party, ruling or opposition.

The observers point out that there is no clear wave in favour of or against any political party as of now, though the undercurrents seem to be favouring the Congress.

“We are hopeful of a good performance in the Lok Sabha elections, but the leaders of the ruling party are also making all out efforts to convince the electors to give them another chance. Some of our own leaders are trying to harm the party candidates’ prospects due to groupism. Hence, there is no room for complacency,” conceded a Congress leader.

As per political analysts, the ruling BJP as well as the JJP, which was a coalition partner in the state regime till recently, are in a tight spot.

“The anti-incumbency factor is becoming more evident with the BJP and JJP candidates facing stiff opposition from the residents, especially villagers. Though they are attributing the residents’ hostility to the Opposition parties, such incidents do reflect the people’s mood,” says an analyst.

