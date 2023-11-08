Silencer blasts: 28 Bullet mobikes impounded in Oct

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 7

The traffic police impounded 28 Bullet motorcycles last month as these were being used to create nuisance and produce silencer blasts using modified silencers.

Besides that, challans were issued to the owners of 47 Bullet motorcycles in connection with similar violations. “We conducted a special campaign in October to nail those creating nuisance by modifying silencers of their Bullet motorcycles,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar.

Several youths had reportedly got the silencers of their bikes modified to produce blast-like sound by switching the engine off/on suddenly while moving at a high speed, creating nuisance for the commuters.

“The police are dealing strictly with those indulging in such activities. A special campaign has also been launched against those involved in triple riding, over-speeding and driving without helmet,” Punia said.

Police spokesman Chamkaur Singh said a drive was being undertaken against traffic violators on the directions of the SP. Under that drive, 105 challans had been issued to traffic violators in the district so far, he added.

