SIM card not activated, 10K students in Rohtak district yet to get tablets

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 1

More than 10,000 tablets are yet to be distributed among government school students of classes X to XII in the district due to non-activation of SIM cards.

The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 5.

These tablets are lying at the schools concerned. The teachers are waiting for the activation of the SIM cards to distribute those.

“A total of 14,227 tablets were given to Rohtak district in the first week of May and 12,778 of these have been sent to the schools. Around 2,000 tablets have so far been distributed among the students of 11 government schools in the district. The activation of SIM cards is awaited for the remaining 10,778 tablets,” said sources, adding that similar was the situation in other districts of the state as well.

The state government had, on May 5, launched its ambitious “e-Adhigam” scheme under which the tablets with preloaded content along with personalised and adaptive learning software and 2GB free data are to be given to five lakh students from classes X-XII across the state.

Vijay Luxmi, District Education Officer, said all the tablets had been sent to the schools concerned and these would be distributed among students as soon as the SIM cards are activated. “The process to activate the SIM cards is underway. The students will get the tablets soon,” she added.

Sources said the work to distribute the tablets was also getting delayed in other districts of the state. “Our school has got 80 tablets for the students over a week ago but these are lying unused following non-activation of SIM cards. All other preparations have already been completed,” said a teacher at a government school in Rewari district.

Meanwhile, Haryana School Lecturers Association’s chief Satpal Sindhu blamed “mismanagement” by the officers concerned for inordinate delay in the distribution of tablets among students across the state. The situation has led to confusion among teachers, students and parents as well.

“Surprisingly, the tablets have not yet been sent to the schools concerned in seven districts. These are lying at the district headquarters. It is being planned to distribute the tablets during summer vacations which is inappropriate in view of the scorching heat,” Sindhu added.