Singer Amit Saini’s son killed in road mishap

Rohtak, March 17

Mannat, the nine-year-old son of popular Haryanvi singer Amit Saini, was killed in a mishap on the Jind road here yesterday.

The incident took place when Mannat and his uncle Sahil were returning home on a scooter after his tuition.

The scooter was hit by a pick-up vehicle, whose driver managed to flee.

The boy, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries. Sahil sustained minor injuries. The body was today handed over to the parents after a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver.

