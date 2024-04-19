Singer Naveen Punia to motivate Gurugram youth to exercise right to vote

Gurugram, April 18

In a bid to ensure 100 per cent voting in Gurugram district in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the district administration is making efforts to raise awareness among the eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.

As part of the project, Haryanvi singer and Indian handball team captain Naveen Punia has been nominated the youth ambassador of Gurugram district under the Sveep programme.

Nodal Officer of Sveep programme ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena said under the Sveep programme, Naveen Punia had prepared an anthem for Gurugram district to motivate the general public.

He said Punia would give his voice to the lyrics ‘Matdaan karo, loktantra me sabse jaroori farj hamko nibhana hai, tau tai dhyan se sun lo vote daalne Jana hai’. He would encourage young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.

The ADC said the anthem would be used for public awareness on all major social media handles of the district administration as well as in schools, colleges and other public places.

He said Punia would now be seen among the youth on social media and other platforms. His message would also be streamed on social media soon by the district administration.

Early this month, another Haryanvi singer, MD Desi Rockstar (Manoj Kumar), was nominated as the brand ambassador of Sveep programme in Gurugram. — TNS

To lend voice to lyrics

