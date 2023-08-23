Singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

Hisar, August 22
Haryanavi singer and musician Raju Punjabi, 40, died during treatment at a private hospital in Hisar this morning. Hailing from Rawatsar town in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, Punjabi was residing at the Kaimri Road colony in Hisar.
His body was taken to Rawatsar town for cremation today. Punjabi got popular for his Haryanavi songs, as the Haryanavi music industry started making its presence felt at the regional and national levels about a decade ago.
Punjabi had got jaundice and was admitted to hospital on August 8. He was discharged on August 17, but had to be rushed back to hospital on August 21.
Surender Narang, a friend of Raju Punjabi, said he was a joyful person who never felt down even during his low points. “He had released his latest song on August 12 from hospital bed and had purchased new clothes from the Patel Nagar market on August 19,” he said. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Meanwhile, the Haryanavi singer fraternity mourned his untimely demise.
His desi style songs had increased his popularity and fame in Haryana and adjoining states. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed shock at his untimely demise and described his death as a loss to the Haryana music industry.
