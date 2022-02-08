Haryanvi 'Ragni' singer Sarita Chaudhary found dead at Sonepat house

Sonepat, February 7

Famous Haryanvi “Ragni” singer Sarita Chaudhary was found dead at her house at the Housing Board colony in Sector 15 here today under suspicious circumstances.

The Sector 27 police reached her house to inquire about the matter. The cause of the death would be ascertained after the postmortem.

Sarita Chaudhary, aged 56, was working as a head teacher at Government Primary School in Sector 12 here. She is survived by her son Paramvir and daughter Bulbul. Her husband Ombir had died earlier. Bulbul is preparing for the UPSC examinations and living in PG accommodation in Delhi.

Sunny, brother of the deceased, said he used to go to Sarita’s house daily to give her milk. He went to Delhi after giving milk to Sarita on Sunday evening. He called her to talk to his sister on Sunday night, but didn’t get any reply. He again called her on Monday, but the situation was the same. Then he called her niece Bulbul and she also said that her mother was not picking her phone also, he said.

Getting suspicious he, along with Bulbul, reached Sonepat from Delhi and informed the police.

The police found the gate locked from inside. The police entered the room after breaking the gate in the presence of her family members and found that Sarita was lying dead on the bed and also found blood from her mouth. Sarita had given scores of stage performances and huge mobs gathered at her programmes. She was active on social media platforms also.

#haryanvi ragni