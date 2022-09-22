Rs 2 crore ‘Singhvi Endowment’ established as a philanthropic initiative at Jindal Global Law School

Sonepat: A senior advocate of the Supreme Court and Member of the Rajya Sabha, Dr Abhishek M Singhvi, has established “Singhvi Endowment” to the tune of Rs 2 crore as a philanthropic initiative at Jindal Global Law School (JGLS). Besides, the initiative pays homage to Dr LM Singhvi, who was an eminent diplomat, parliamentarian, jurist and author. Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University and Founding Dean JGLS, said, “This is a historic event for us to have become the recipient of the distinguished endowment by Dr Singhvi.”
Study on how Indians donate
Sonepat: The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy of Ashoka University launched a study ‘How India Gives 2020-21’ in collaboration with the Kantar Worldpanel to provide a deeper understanding of the formal and informal ways in which Indians donate for philanthropic causes. Interviews with a panel of around 81,000 households across 18 states provided an understanding of the donation patterns across geographies and socio-economic groups.
