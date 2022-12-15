Single male parents can now avail two-year childcare leave in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

The state Cabinet, which met under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, today approved amendment to the Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016, under which childcare leave of two years will be permissible to male government employee, who is a single parent as well.

These may be called the HCS (Leave) Amendment Rules-2022 and shall come into force from the date of publication in the official gazette.

Now, a single male government employee — unmarried, widower or legally divorced — and a female government staffer can avail childcare leave for a maximum period of two years (730 days) during the entire service for taking care of their two eldest children up to the age of 18 years.

Furthermore, as per the amendment, the childcare leave has been granted to single male government employee apart from female staff on the pattern of the Centre by amending the rule 46 of the HCS (Leave) Rules, 2016.

Besides this, the condition of childcare leave for children less than 18 years will not be applicable to specially abled ones, if impairment is more than 60 per cent and if such a child is completely dependent on a female government employee or single male employee as the case may be.

HCS (leave) Amendment Rules, 2022

OTHER CABINET DECISIONS

The Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Bill To provide any incentives, relaxations, exemptions or grant clearances on the recommendations of the Empowered Executive Committee in mega and ultra-mega projects

To provide any incentives, relaxations, exemptions or grant clearances on the recommendations of the Empowered Executive Committee in mega and ultra-mega projects The Haryana Chowkidar (Watchman) Amendment Rules It will allow the employees’ provident fund for rural watchmen

