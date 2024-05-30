Siphoning of funds: Seven suspects in 2-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, May 29

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kaithal, produced the arrested seven persons —three officials of the Panchayati Raj Department and four contractors — in the court for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of crores worth of sanitation, which has granted them a two-day police remand. The police will try to recover the money and also investigate the involvement of other suspects in the two days, said a spokesperson.

The suspects are Naveen Kumar (then SDO, now XEN), Jasbir Singh (JE), Kulwant Singh (accountant), and four contractors — Dilbag Dhull, Rajesh Garg, Anil Garg and Abhay Sing.

They were arrested after an inquiry by the ACB on the complaint of Kaithal MLA Lila Ram, who alleged that in May 2021, Kaithal district received a grant of Rs 31.64 crore for the creation of capital assets for developmental works in 151 villages. Out of the total grant, 50 per cent was allocated for sanitation work. He alleged that the officials with the help of contractors embezzled 15.82 crore by producing fake bills, vouchers, and other documents.

The ACB has registered a case against 15 people under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, and 120B of the IPC, along with sections 13 (1) (a), 13 (1) (b), and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation revealed that between February, 2021 and March, 2021 the department floated tenders for sanitation work in 151 villages. The suspects carried out only 30 per cent of the work but showed 100 per cent completion.

