Sirsa: 10 arrested for gambling

Tribune News Service

Sirsa: The police have arrested 10 persons on the charge of gambling. The accused were arrested at a hotel in the Rania area here. The police also seized more than Rs 10 lakh and playing cards from them. The accused were identified as Ravindra Kumar, Narendra Kumar, Raghubir Singh, Pawan Kumar, Rajendra Singh, Lalit Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Mohan Lal and Sanjay Kumar. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them. OC

One dead as trucks collide

Jhajjar: A man, identified as Sunil of UP, was charred to death after two trucks near Chhuchhakwas village on Monday. The driver of the other truck saved his life by jumping from the vehicle on time. Both the trucks caught fire after the collision. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The victim’s family had been informed about the accident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa