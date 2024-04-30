Sirsa BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar steps up campaign, opens poll office

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 29

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa Ashok Tanwar will file his nomination papers on May 4. Intensify his campaign, he inaugurated his election office here on Monday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the manifesto of the BJP is the voice of its soul.

“The BJP has pledged to work for the welfare of the families belonging to the middle class and the poor. The party is working to provide opportunities to the youth, empower women, honour senior citizens and farmers. The BJP is also working for the prosperity of labourers,” he added.

While criticising the Congress, Tanwar said the poor supported the Opposition party, but it couldn’t work for their welfare in the past 70 years. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tirelessly worked for them in the past 10 years.

He said, “The situation of the Congress is getting worse.”

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Congress candidate Kumari Selja, he said, “What will people, who remained absent in the field for the past 46 days, do in the remaining 27 days? The announcement of Congress candidates has led to infighting. People will defeat Congress candidates by voting against them.”

The BJP candidate said his party has pledged to work for small industries, make the country prosperous, and create world-class infrastructure.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed to make the country a global manufacturing hub. He has taken a pledge to make the country self-reliant in the fields of health, education, and sports. In the coming five years, this will be achieved,” he added.

On the occasion, BJP leader and former Governor Ganeshi Lal, BJP state secretary Surendra Arya and other leaders, including Gobind Kanda and Meenu Beniwal, were present.

