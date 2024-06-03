Sirsa: Braving the heat, youth get innovative to protect plants

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 2

Sirsa is one of the hottest districts in the country, so much so that trees are burning in extreme heat. In this district is Ramgarh village, where youth have been planting trees for 10 years now. When they saw plants suffering in scorching heat, they decided to start a campaign.

Everyday, the youth provide two to three tankers of water to over 300 plants, in an effort to save them. Under the Ramgarh Youth Club, they are placing water-filled earthen pots near plants as an effort to save them, as well as water. So far, they have placed 40 pots. The pots are placed one foot away from the plant, facilitating slow absorbption of water by it.

Ramgarh youth take water from the village pond to the trees. Tribune photo

Members of the Ramgarh Youth Club include Rajendra Kumar, Vinod Lineman, Lakshmi Narayan, Jaskaran Fauji, Sandeep Kumar, Bhimsain, Rohtash, Surendra, Anuj, Pankaj, Shyopal, Harpal, and others. They use a water tanker near the village cowshed, paying for the fuel themselves. Another tanker in the village charges Rs 200. Every day, two to three tankers of water are used for the plants.

Ramgarh youth formed a human chain to take water from the village pond to the trees. Tribune photo

Rajendra Kumar, a resident, saw a video on social media a few days ago. In the video, a DC from Rajasthan explained how to keep plants safe in the heat by placing a pot one foot away from the plant. The plant gradually absorbs the water of the pot.

Thereafter, the village started following the practice. About 150 plants are watered everyday. About 70 people from the village work in the service sector, and 58 of them are a part of the campaign.

Rajendra Kumar, a club member, said, “It’s been 10 years since we started planting trees in the village. Saving them is our responsibility. We are fulfilling our duty because plants are life. It’s extremely hot, and the plants are dying. Our small efforts are giving them life today. Tomorrow, they will be the foundation of our life.”

“Trees and plants are our lifeline, and if they are gone, how will we survive?” questioned Vinod, a village resident. He urged every village in the district to come forward and start similar campaigns to save trees and plants. He also appealed to every citizen in the district to plant at least one sapling during monsoon season.

Eco- warriors

Everyday, the youth provide two to three tankers of water to over 300 plants, in an effort to save them.

Under the Ramgarh Youth Club, they are placing water-filled earthen pots near plants as an innovative effort to save them, as well as water.

The pots are placed one foot away from the plant, facilitating slow absorbption of water by them.

They use a water tanker near the village cowshed, paying for the fuel themselves.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa