Sirsa citizen bodies seek new intercity train to Delhi

Sirsa, June 27

Various organisations in Sirsa, including Adarsh Residential Welfare Committee, Street Bhaichara New Housing Board Colony, International Viewer Listener Association, Hello Sirsa, Community Radio Listener Association, Green Mission, All India Arora Ekta Family, Oath Commissioner Association, Typist Association and Sarv Dharam Ekta Committee, have sent a petition to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These organisations are requesting the introduction of a new intercity train from Sirsa to New Delhi via the newly constructed Hansi-Maham-Rohtak railway line.

District Bar Association spokespersons Advocate Mohan Lal, Dr Lalit Chugh, and Secretary Jaswinder Singh Sidhu stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the new 72-km railway line from Hansi to Rohtak. The residents of Sirsa are demanding a new intercity train to run from Sirsa to New Delhi, departing at 4.30 am and passing through Hisar, Hansi, Maham and Rohtak. They are also requesting one third AC and one AC chair car coach.

Asper the proposed schedule for the train, it would reach New Delhi at 9 am and return at 5 pm, arriving in Sirsa by 10 pm. This schedule would allow people — especially traders and workers — to go to Delhi and return the same day. The distance from Sirsa to New Delhi via this route is 247 km, which can be covered in just 4 hours and 30 minutes, making it the shortest route. Currently, there is no train service on this route.

The organisations have also requested that the departure time of the train running from Bathinda to Delhi (number 14731/32) be reverted to its previous time of 6.50 am instead of the current 5 am slot. This change would help students from Kalanwali and Sirsa reach Sirsa and Hisar by 8 am, aligning with their college timings.

