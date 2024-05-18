Sirsa college introduces film course

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 17

JCD Vidyapeeth and KL Theatre Productions have teamed up to introduce a one-year theatre and film course at the institute. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, said the main objective of the course is to encourage students to become creative and express themselves imaginatively.

He said the course will be a starting point for students who want to pursue careers in theatre and film industry. Classes of the course will take place in morning and evening. Registration for the course is open till June 30.

#Sirsa