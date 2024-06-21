Sirsa cops raze trafficker’s house

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 20

The police are not only arresting drug traffickers in the district, but are also targeting their illegal assets and encroachments on village land. On Thursday, the house of Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukkha, built on panchayat land was demolished in Khari Surera village.

Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan said the action was carried out by police in collaboration with the local administration to clamp down on traffickers. Sukhdev has 18 cases registered against him, including five under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and 13 others. Currently, he is in jail. SP Bhushan said the demolition was executed under the leadership of DSP Ellenabad Sanjeev Balhara, Duty Magistrate Tehsildar Amit Sahu, BDPO Roshan Lal and Ellenabad Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar, with a substantial police presence.

He said they would take action against traffickers and their protectors. He also instructed all station heads to gather details of more such properties.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa