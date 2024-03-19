Sirsa DC asks officers, staff to be available on phones at all times

Sirsa, March 18
Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer RK Singh mandated officials and staff to keep their mobile phones on at all times to facilitate communication. Any absence from duty required prior approval from the district office.
He urged officials to work with honesty and integrity throughout the elections and ensure timely submission of reports related to election activities. During a meeting held in the conference room of the local Mini-Secretariat on Monday, Singh, along with other officials, discussed preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Singh urged all officials to diligently carry out their assigned duties. He instructed Assistant Returning Officers to inspect their respective polling booths, ensure adequate facilities and proper functioning of CCTV cameras in strong rooms.
Addressing potential issues, Singh suggested that WhatsApp groups be created for sharing election-related information among officials. He stressed on the need for vigilant monitoring by flying squads and static surveillance teams to prevent illegal distribution of money or weapons.
In addition, Singh directed the District Education Officer to inspect polling centres at government schools, ensuring basic amenities like electricity, cleanliness, drinking water, ramps, and windows are in place. Any deficiencies should be promptly rectified, with coordination with the Electricity Department if necessary.
