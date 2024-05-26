Sirsa DEO ensures smooth voting through webcast, site inspections

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 25

District Election Officer RK Singh inspected various polling centres in the city to assess the voting process for the Lok Sabha General Election. Additionally, monitoring of each booth’s voting process was conducted

via webcasting.

Singh claimed that to ensure maximum voter turnout, all necessary facilities were provided at the polling centres by the administration, which boosted enthusiasm

among voters.

Following this, the District Election Officer examined the voting process at various booths in the city and gathered information about the voting process from polling parties. He also interacted with voters casting their votes, inquiring about the facilities provided by the administration at the booths. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various polling centres in the city, including the Bal Bhawan in Sector 20 and the Maharaja Agrasen Senior Secondary School. He also gathered updates about the polling centres from the control room established in the Mini-Secretariat.

