Sirsa Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 40-day parole

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 14

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak for the rape of two of his women disciples and murder of a journalist, has got parole for 40 days. He was granted a 21-day furlough and month-long regular parole earlier this year.

As per official sources, the dera head’s fresh parole plea has been okayed by the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner. The other official formalities are being completed.

The dera chief is likely to be released from jail on Saturday morning.