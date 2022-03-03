Sirsa district gets award for anti- drug drive

Sirsa, March 2
Sirsa has been adjudged as the best performing district on roll out of the joint action plan for the prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking during July to December 2021. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar was felicitated with the award of the best performing district at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi today.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had jointly launched the action plan to prevent the drugs and substance abuse in February 2021.
The panel and the bureau selected 262 districts under the action plan to wean away children from drug abuse and stop selling of intoxicants in surrounding areas of schools/educational and child care institutions.
The NCPCR and the NCB selected 20 best performing districts, including Sirsa of Haryana out of 262 districts, on the basis of indicators of the joint action plan. —
