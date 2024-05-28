Sirsa district leads Haryana in wheat production yet again

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 27

Sirsa district has maintained its dominance in wheat production, witnessing the highest wheat procurement in the state once again. The government procurement of wheat ended on May 22. In the mandis of 22 districts of the state, a total of 7,150,892 metric tonnes of wheat was procured. A total of 11,09,591 farmers in the state were issued J-Forms. In Sirsa district alone, approximately 1,23,549 farmers were issued these forms, from whom 8,52,392 metric tonnes of wheat was procured.

Karnal district secured the second position with 7,72,857 metric tonnes of wheat procured. At 7,36,341 metric tonnes of wheat procured, Jind district ranked the third. The procurement for this season took place from April 1 to May 22.

In Sirsa district, the Dabwali Market Committee received the highest inflow of wheat. The district saw an increase of 4,62,131 quintals of wheat procured compared to the last year. Last year, 81,74,832 quintals of wheat was procured and this year, 86,36,963 quintals were procured from the district’s mandis and purchase centres. The Dabwali Market Committee received the highest quantity of wheat, with 1,890,769 quintals. The Rania Market Committee came second, procuring 18,08,186 quintals, and the Sirsa Market Committee was third, with 1,804,404 quintals. Additionally, the Kalanwali Market Committee procured 1,783,360 quintals, Ellenabad procured 7,67,580 quintals and the Ding Market Committee procured 5,82,664 quintals of wheat.

Rahul Kundu, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), stated that there was a bumper wheat harvest in the district this year, and Sirsa led the state in wheat production with 8,52,392 metric tonnes procured.

