Sirsa: Farewell party at JCD

Sirsa: A farewell party, ‘Disco Delight’, was organised by junior students of BBA and MBA at the Institute of Business Management, JCD Vidyapeeth. The event was graced by Director General of JCD Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa. Principal Dr Harleen Kaur chaired the programme. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamps by Dr Dhindsa and others. In his address, Chief guest Professor Dhindsa said the cultural programme refreshed all the memories the students had made in the college. He commended the efforts of the students and wished them the best in life. He emphasised that cleanliness and discipline were taught to every student at JCD because discipline held great importance in life. He said discipline was the ladder of success, through which one could achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams.

Lecture on joining forces at CUH

Mahendergarh: An expert lecture was organised by 16 Haryana Battalion NCC Unit, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Haryana, on ‘opportunities for young leaders in armed forces’. Lt Col S Venkatraman was the speaker at the event. The speaker, pro Vice-Chancellor Sushma Yadav, cadets and other dignitaries were welcomed by NCC Officer Payal Chandel. Pro VC Yadav highlighted the importance of such lectures, leadership qualities and inspired everyone with her past achievements and experiences. Lt Col Venkatraman encouraged and urged cadets and students to join the armed forces. During his lecture, he discussed the various opportunities offered by the armed forces, about the SSB and how one could prepare for it, etc. He also interacted with the cadets and resolved their queries. There were around 60 cadets and students present at the event. The vote of thanks was proposed by Professor Ramesh Kumar.

Three-day course at JN Dental College

Yamunanagar: Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) organised a three-day rapid revision course ‘Sameeksha’ for MDS final year students. The programme was held at JN Kapoor DAV Centenary Dental College, Yamunanagar, for the fifth time in a row. Principal Dr IK Pandit said the programme was inaugurated by President of the ISP and Dr Gopalakrishnan. Students from 24 dental colleges of India and Nepal with more than 100 registrations participated in the event. Director of Oriental Engineering Works Raman Saluja, Implantologist and President Haryana State Dental Council Dr Gaurav Munjal, Professor HSJ Dental College and Secretary General ISP Dr Ashish Jain and others dignitaries were present at the event.

