Sirsa farmers protest power cuts, demand swift resolution

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 10

Due to power cuts, angry farmers from five villages, including Baragudha, Raghuwana, Daulatpur Khera, Subbakhera and Biruwalaguhda staged a protest at the 33 KV substation in Baragudha.

The farmers, Malkit Singh, Naresh Kumar, Leela Singh, Sukhveer Singh, Resham Singh, and Jagpal Singh, claimed that for the past four to five days, the electricity supply to the fields had been severely disrupted. Crops were withering in the intense heat. Due to the lack of water in the canals, the farmers are dependent on borewells.

They said every day, the electricity supply was cut from morning to afternoon, citing an excuse that new lines were being laid by the department. Sometimes, the supply was interrupted for an hour, sometimes for three hours, without a fixed schedule. This had left them distressed.

This time, the farmers had voiced their grievances in frustration. The protest continued for nearly three hours. On receiving information, the Subdivisional Officer (SDO) of Panjuana, Nishit Kumar and Junior Engineer Prem Kumar arrived on the spot and assured the farmers that new lines were being installed to prevent future power cuts. This work would take about a week to complete. Therefore, all farmers were urged to cooperate with the department.

The SDO stated that they would discuss the issue with higher authorities and issue a new schedule for resolution. After hearing from the officials, the farmers ended the protest, stating that if the issue was not resolved within the next two to three days, they would gherao all substations next time.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farmers Protest #Sirsa