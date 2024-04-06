Sirsa govt schoolkids’ wait for books ends

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 5

The Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad has sent a stock of 41,726 sets of books for 42,000 district government school students of classes VI to VIII to the Sirsa headquarters.

All books will be delivered to the schools in Rania, Sirsa, and Nathusari Chopta blocks by Saturday. Schools in Odhan and Baraghuda got the books on Wednesday and those in Ellenabad, Dabwali, and other schools on Baraghuda block received the stock on Thursday.

The books for classes I to V students were distributed in the last week of March, prior to the commencement of the academic session, while the classes VI-VIII students had to wait for the books. A total of 58,896 books have been provided to schools in the district for classes I to V students, including 35,629 Hindi medium books, 18,908 for model primary schools, and 4,359 English medium books.

For Class VI, 14,247 sets of books have been delivered, including 1,272 English medium books and 12,975 Hindi medium books. Similarly, for Class VII, 13,563 sets have been dispatched, including 12,329 Hindi medium books and 1,234 English medium books.

For Class VIII, 13,916 sets have been distributed, including 12,800 Hindi medium ones and 1,116 English medium books.

Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan Assistant District Project Coordinator Balbir Singh Pilania confirmed the dispatch of books for classes VI to VIII students and their subsequent distribution to government schools across the district.

