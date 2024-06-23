Sirsa green volunteers hold plant ‘langar’

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 22

Satguru Partap Singh High-Tech Nursery and Hello Sirsa organisation conducted a ‘plant langar’ (distribution drive) to promote environmental conservation. Campaign organiser Avinash Phutela said thousands of plants were distributed free of cost on Saturday to raise awareness about the importance of planting trees. He highlighted that ‘Hello Sirsa’s’ ongoing efforts to conserve environment were showing positive results as people were beginning to understand the importance of trees.

Phutela emphasised that due to environmental imbalance, significant weather changes had occurred, with temperatures surpassing 50°C. He said planting trees was crucial to maintain environmental balance. The campaign aims to plant 11 lakh trees during the monsoon, he said.

#Sirsa