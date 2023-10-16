Sirsa GST fraud mastermind in police net

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 15

With the arrest of Ramesh Arora, the special investigation team (SIT) has cracked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud that also involved Mahesh Bansal and Padam Bansal. The trio is known as ‘MRP’ in Sirsa.

They are stated to be the mastermind of the GST racket operating in Sirsa.

The SIT members said the trio had started Rs 300 crore scam in Sirsa district by floating fake and shell firms, which showed false trade entries and claimed the return of input tax credit (ITC) on GST. A Sirsa police spokesperson said after Mahesh and Padam, the SIT also arrested Ramesh Arora yesterday and he was brought on remand till October 17. Shrikant Jadhav, ADGP, Hisar range, said it took nearly nine years to bust the racket and arrest the main suspects involved in the multi-crore scam.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Hisar #Sirsa