Sirsa Lok Sabha segment tops state with 69.94% turnout

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 26

Amidst the intense heat, electors in the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat once again displayed tremendous voting enthusiasm. In the General Election-2024, the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat registered a voter turnout of 69.94 per cent, which is highest in the state. Sirsa’s poll percentage was also high in the state in the last two General Elections — 77.04 in 2014 and 75.97 in 2019.

In Sirsa district, the voter turnout stood at 69.1 per cent in 2024. Of the five Assembly constituencies in the district, Ellenabad registered the highest turnout of 74.8 per cent, while the Sirsa Urban Assembly segment saw the lowest turnout of 62.5 per cent.

District Election Officer RK Singh said voting peacefully concluded in the district on Saturday. He said, “The dedicated efforts of poll officials and employees involved in the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities helped increase awareness about voting among people.“

The EVM strongrooms were sealed after polling in the presence of General Observer Dev Krishna Tiwari and the process was videographed. Candidates were also present on the occasion. On Sunday, the General Observer convened a meeting with the Returning Officer of the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency at the Mini-Secretariat here.

#Lok Sabha #Sirsa