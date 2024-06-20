Sirsa minor’s death sparks controversy

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 19

The death of a 16-year-old boy, Rahul, who drowned in a water tank in Nezia Khera village, Sirsa ,on May 26, has sparked controversy.

His family, accompanied by several villagers, visited Deputy Commissioner RK Singh and SP Vikrant Gupta on Wednesday to express their dissatisfaction with the police investigation. They requested that the case be transferred from Sirsa to Fatehabad police for a more thorough and unbiased inquiry, and demanded justice for the responsible parties. Responding to their grievances, Sirsa SP Vikrant Bhushan has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Vinod Kumar, Rahul's brother-in-law from Badopal village, Fatehabad District, criticised the police for their hasty procedures, including a quick postmortem and cremation despite visible injuries on Rahul's body. Vinod alleged that crucial evidence like Rahul's clothes were not secured, and he accused some officers of possible corruption to shield the culprits.

Vinod said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC based on their complaint. However, there have been no arrests made or substantial progress in the investigation.Vinod also noted discrepancies such as missing pages from the police checkpoint register and uncollected DVR footage from CCTV cameras near the crime scene.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa