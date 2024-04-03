Sirsa police declare four more villages in district drug-free

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 2

Under the initiative of the district police’s anti-drug campaign, four more villages have been declared drug-free. This declaration brings the total number of drug-free villages and wards in the district to 35 villages and four wards.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deepti Garg of the Sirsa police congratulated the village heads of Shakar Mandori, Jogiwala, Sahuwala-2, and Rupana, from the Chopata Thana area, for being declared drug-free villages and honoured them with commendation letters.

Addressing the audience at a programme organised by the Police Department in Shakar Mandori village, Garg highlighted the significant results achieved by the ongoing anti-drug campaign led by Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan.

The Police Department motivateed the youth to stay away from drugs through various sports activities. Active participation from every individual in the social movement against drugs ensured its success and the police urged people to help eradicate drug abuse from society.

Moreover, door-to-door surveys were conducted in all four villages, leading to the identification of three individuals who were provided medical treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sirsa.

Garg stressed on the collective responsibility of every individual in their respective villages, streets, and neighbourhoods to actively engage in the campaign against drugs. She urged people to report about those involved in drug trafficking without hesitation so that stringent legal action could be taken. She said while the police took strict action against drug traffickers, they also inspired the general public to stay away from drugs through awareness programmes.

