Sirsa residents take lead in depositing arms in Hisar range

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 19

Sirsa district has topped among six police districts of Hisar range in the deposition of licensed arms. As many as 70 per cent persons have deposited their licensed arms with the police in Sirsa. In all, 48 per cent persons have deposited their arms in all six police districts.

The Hisar Range Additional Director-General of Police, Dr M Ravi Kiran directed all arms licencees of the range to deposit their weapons at the respective police stations or gun houses as soon as possible. He said the model code of conduct had been imposed in the country in view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ADGP said action would be taken under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against those persons who failed to deposit their weapons before the elections.

The ADGP said there were 39,924 arms licences in Hisar range, out of which, 19,155 licensed arms (about 48 percent) had been deposited by the persons having licensed weapons. He said Sirsa had 70 percent of licensed weapons deposited with the authorities. Hisar and Dabwali police districts had nearly 50 per cent of the weapons deposited with the authorities. About 45 percent of the weapons had been deposited in Jind and about 42 per cent of the weapons had been deposited in Hansi, he said. So far, about 33 per cent of weapons had been deposited by licence holders in Fatehabad district,he said.

The ADGP said the range police was committed to conducting the Lok Sabha elections peacefully and fairly. “The Police Department is keeping a close watch on the movement of illegal weapons. The campaign of checking every vehicle on the state border is being carried out to detect and stop any kind of smuggling of illegal weapons and cash in the area. If any person is found guilty of travelling with more than a certain amount of cash or any weapon, then strict action will be taken against the person concerned,” he said.

The ADGP said so far, 62 licensed weapons had been confiscated in Hisar range due to various reasons while the licences of 76 other weapon owners had been cancelled. As much as 52 licensed weapons had been confiscated and 72 licences cancelled by the Dabwali police district. Nine licensed weapons had been seized by the Hisar police while two others had been cancelled, he said. One licensed weapon had been seized by the Sirsa police while the licences of two weapon owners cancelled by the Hansi police district, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.