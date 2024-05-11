Sirsa school incharge accused of ‘obscene’ behaviour, probe on

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 10

Three girl students have accused the incharge of a government primary school of engaging in obscene behaviour in Dabwali of Sirsa district. The police registered an FIR against the accused and started an investigation into the case on Thursday.

The students alleged that while teaching or moving around in the classroom, the school incharge would touch them inappropriately. For several days, the students did not disclose this matter to anyone, but when the teacher’s actions became bolder and more frequent, they informed their families. Subsequently, the students’ parents reached the City Police Station in Dabwali and filed a complaint.

According to the police, these three girl study in Class IV at the government primary school located at the Shri Guru Gobind Singh Stadium on Sirsa road in Dabwali.

Based on the complaints, an FIR has been registered against the accused, Balveer Singh, and an investigation is underway.

District Education Officer Laxman Das said departmental action would be taken after receiving a report on the issue. “A detailed investigation will be conducted and a two-member team has been formed for this purpose. The girls will get justice,” he said.

