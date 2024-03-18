Sirsa Seat: 1.9 million voters set stage for high-stake election

Anil Kakkar

sirsa, March 17

The poll bugle for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha was sounded on Saturday. In Haryana, voting will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase. The total number of voters for the

Sirsa seat is 1,921,875, with 1,015,706 male voters and 900,611 female voters.

This time, 39,331 young voters will cast their votes at 1,890 polling booths in the Lok Sabha elections, where they will use their voting right for the first time. Elderly voters can, this time, cast their votes from their homes.

The new guidelines of the Election Commission will benefit these elderly voters the most. Taking note of the figures of elderly voters, Ratia and Rania have the highest number of such voters, with Tohana having the highest number of registered voters, with one voter being 121 years old.

According to information, Fatehabad has 17,201 young voters, aged between 18 and 19, with 11,544 males and 5,657 females. In Sirsa district, there are a total of 18,469 young voters, including 13,039 males and 5,430 females. In Narwana, there are 3,661 young voters, with 2,566 male voters and 1,095 female voters, all of whom will be casting their votes for the first time. Moreover, among voters above the age of 100, Narwana has 91 voters, Tohana 85, Fatehabad 128, Ratia 173, Kalanwali 119, Dabwali 113, Rania 168, Sirsa 157 and Ellenabad 79.

In the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 1,890 polling booths, with 224 in Narwana, 227 in Tohana, 237 in Fatehabad, 224 in Ratia, 187 in Kalanwali, 213 in Dabwali, 186 in Rania, 204 in Sirsa and 188 in Ellenabad.

