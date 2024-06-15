Sirsa sees maximum drop in BJP vote share, Hisar gives highest swing to Congress

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 14

The contest between two former Haryana Congress presidents in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency witnessed the maximum dent in the BJP’s vote share in terms of margin of percentage as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls among all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Analysis of the poll data indicated that the BJP registered a loss of 17.8 per cent votes in Sirsa Lok Sabha segment as it came down from 52.2 per cent in 2019 to 34.4 per cent this year. On both occasions — 2019 and 2024 — former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar lost the electoral battle.

People were fed with BJP’s misrule: Congress The electorate taught BJP a lesson in the LS poll as the people were fed up with the BJP’s 10 years of misrule. —Krishan Satrod, Vice-president, Haryana youth congress Reviewing poll results: BJP We are reviewing the poll results. We hope the BJP will perform better in the Assembly poll under the leadership of CM Nayab Saini. —Rao Narbir, BJP’s Hisar Lok sabha in-charge

Tanwar was a Congress candidate in 2019 when BJP’s Sunita Duggal defeated him by a massive margin of over 3 lakh votes. This time, the BJP preferred to drop sitting MP Duggal to field Tanwar, who joined the BJP before the elections. But Congress’ former state president Selja defeated him by 2,68,497 votes.

Hisar Lok Sabha seat saw the highest swing of votes in favour of the Congress (33%) as compared to 2019 polls, which resulted in the victory of Congress candidate Jai Prakash. The Congress’ vote percentage soared by 24.7 per cent — from 29.5 per cent in 2019 to 54.2 per cent this year in Hisar parliamentary constituency. The Congress polled the highest votes at 62.8 per cent in Rohtak — an addition of 16.4 per cent votes as compared to 2019 polls. Of total votes polled, Deepender Hooda secured a massive win by a margin of 3,45,298 votes over BJP’s Arvind Sharma.

Overall, there was a significant swing of votes in favour of the Congress (15.17 per cent) in Haryana. The Congress secured 43.67 per cent votes in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and won five seats this year. The party had polled just 28.5 per cent votes in 2019 when it lost all 10 seats to the BJP.

On the other hand, it was a loss of 12.1 per cent votes for the BJP as compared to 2019 which led to loss of five of 10 seats. In 2019, the BJP had polled 58.2 per cent votes, which came down to 46.11 per cent this year.

The lowest percentage of swing of votes was registered in Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency for both parties. The Congress gained 11.4 per cent votes this time as compared to the 2019 elections while the BJP registered a fall of 5.1 per cent in its vote share in this segment. The swing of votes helped the Congress win this seat by a margin of 21,816 votes, which is the smallest margin in Haryana this time. Interestingly, despite ensuring a favourable swing of 21 per cent in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and 20.3 per cent in Faridabad Lok Sabha seats, the Congress lost both these seats. The BJP’s vote share slid by 13.8 per cent in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency and 15.1 per cent in Faridabad. The analysis indicated that it was the sheer margin of victory of the BJP candidates at these two seats in 2019 which could not be brought down to the extent that the Congress could win these seats. In 2019, the BJP won Faridabad seat by a massive margin of 6,38,239 and Bhiwani Mahendragarh seat by 4,44,463 votes.

