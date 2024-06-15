 Sirsa sees maximum drop in BJP vote share, Hisar gives highest swing to Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Sirsa sees maximum drop in BJP vote share, Hisar gives highest swing to Congress

Sirsa sees maximum drop in BJP vote share, Hisar gives highest swing to Congress

Sirsa sees maximum drop in BJP vote share, Hisar gives highest swing to Congress

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 14

The contest between two former Haryana Congress presidents in Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency witnessed the maximum dent in the BJP’s vote share in terms of margin of percentage as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls among all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Analysis of the poll data indicated that the BJP registered a loss of 17.8 per cent votes in Sirsa Lok Sabha segment as it came down from 52.2 per cent in 2019 to 34.4 per cent this year. On both occasions — 2019 and 2024 — former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar lost the electoral battle.

People were fed with BJP’s misrule: Congress

The electorate taught BJP a lesson in the LS poll as the people were fed up with the BJP’s 10 years of misrule. —Krishan Satrod, Vice-president, Haryana youth congress

Reviewing poll results: BJP

We are reviewing the poll results. We hope the BJP will perform better in the Assembly poll under the leadership of CM Nayab Saini. —Rao Narbir, BJP’s Hisar Lok sabha in-charge

Tanwar was a Congress candidate in 2019 when BJP’s Sunita Duggal defeated him by a massive margin of over 3 lakh votes. This time, the BJP preferred to drop sitting MP Duggal to field Tanwar, who joined the BJP before the elections. But Congress’ former state president Selja defeated him by 2,68,497 votes.

Hisar Lok Sabha seat saw the highest swing of votes in favour of the Congress (33%) as compared to 2019 polls, which resulted in the victory of Congress candidate Jai Prakash. The Congress’ vote percentage soared by 24.7 per cent — from 29.5 per cent in 2019 to 54.2 per cent this year in Hisar parliamentary constituency. The Congress polled the highest votes at 62.8 per cent in Rohtak — an addition of 16.4 per cent votes as compared to 2019 polls. Of total votes polled, Deepender Hooda secured a massive win by a margin of 3,45,298 votes over BJP’s Arvind Sharma.

Overall, there was a significant swing of votes in favour of the Congress (15.17 per cent) in Haryana. The Congress secured 43.67 per cent votes in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and won five seats this year. The party had polled just 28.5 per cent votes in 2019 when it lost all 10 seats to the BJP.

On the other hand, it was a loss of 12.1 per cent votes for the BJP as compared to 2019 which led to loss of five of 10 seats. In 2019, the BJP had polled 58.2 per cent votes, which came down to 46.11 per cent this year.

The lowest percentage of swing of votes was registered in Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency for both parties. The Congress gained 11.4 per cent votes this time as compared to the 2019 elections while the BJP registered a fall of 5.1 per cent in its vote share in this segment. The swing of votes helped the Congress win this seat by a margin of 21,816 votes, which is the smallest margin in Haryana this time. Interestingly, despite ensuring a favourable swing of 21 per cent in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and 20.3 per cent in Faridabad Lok Sabha seats, the Congress lost both these seats. The BJP’s vote share slid by 13.8 per cent in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency and 15.1 per cent in Faridabad. The analysis indicated that it was the sheer margin of victory of the BJP candidates at these two seats in 2019 which could not be brought down to the extent that the Congress could win these seats. In 2019, the BJP won Faridabad seat by a massive margin of 6,38,239 and Bhiwani Mahendragarh seat by 4,44,463 votes.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Hisar #Lok Sabha #Sirsa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Ludhiana

Officials raid 20 eateries

4
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

5
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

6
Business

RIL’s Jio gets space regulator’s nod to launch satellite internet

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

8
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

9
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

10
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims

IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Municipal Town Planning wing demolishes illegal buildings in Amritsar’s Central area

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

DC orders registration of FIRs against people indulging in illegal mining in district

Jalandhar West by-election: Candidates can file nomination papers from June 14 to 21

Undeterred by extreme heat, workers of Pendu Mazdoor Union stage dharna at DAC

Despite daytime entry ban, heavy vehicles ply on city roads causing traffic hazards

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

17 injured as truck hits bus in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp