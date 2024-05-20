Sirsa sets up pink booths, youth selfie points in five Assembly seats

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 19

This time, the Election Commission has set up five separate booths in each of the five Assembly constituencies of Sirsa district, specifically for women, youth, and differently-abled individuals.

These booths will allow women to cast their votes and women staff will be seen in pink attire at these locations. Separate booths will be established for differently-abled individuals and youth booths have been created to attract young voters. These booths are designed to encourage 100 per cent voter turnout, aiming to maximise participation.

The youth booths will feature selfie points, allowing first-time voters to take selfies and motivate others to vote. The purpose of setting up the youth booths is to make young people aware of the importance of voting and their responsibilities towards society. Additionally, five PwD (persons with disabilities) booths have been established to honour differently-abled individuals, with partially differently abled staff appointed at these booths.

The Election Commission has designated the following pink booths: Kalanwali: Booth No. 23, Market Committee Office, Kalanwali, Dabwali: Booth No. 34, Lord Shri Krishna College of Education, south wing, Dabwali, Rania: Booth No. 155, Municipal Office, Rania, Sirsa: Booth No. 18, Government National College, women’s wing, Room No. 6, Sirsa , Ellenabad: Booth No. 114, Ambedkar Bhawan, Harchand ka Bas, Ellenabad.

The following booths for differently-abled individuals have been established at Kalanwali: Booth No. 169, Government Senior Secondary School, left wing, Vaidwala village, Dabwali: Booth No. 94, Government Girls Primary School, left wing, Masitan village, Rania: Booth No. 165, Government Senior Secondary School, Mangala village, Sirsa: Booth No. 03, Government Senior Secondary School, middle wing, Kelania village, Ellenabad: Booth No. 167, Government Primary School, middle wing, Hanijira village.

In addition, the following youth and model booths have been established at Kalanwali: Booth No. 110, Government Senior Secondary School, left wing, Baragudha village, Dabwali: Booth No. 01, Freedom Fighter Vaidram Dayal Government Model Sanskriti School, Dabwali village, Rania: Booth No. 94, Government Primary School, Mangalia village, Sirsa: Booth No. 07, St. Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, left wing, Sirsa, Ellenabad: Booth No. 88, Government Senior Secondary School, left wing, Mehanakhera village.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Das, Election Tehsildar, Sirsa, stated that these booths had been set up to honour women and differently-abled individuals and to motivate the youth to vote. This initiative is expected to send a message to society to increase the voter turnout.

