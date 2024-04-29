Sirsa SP inspects sensitive booths

Sirsa, April 28
Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan surveyed the security measures at sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths amidst preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.
The SP said additional police forces had been deployed to guarantee the safety of voters. Upholding the integrity and fairness of the electoral process was the police’s priority, he said.
During his inspection on Sunday, the SP visited various polling stations across villages such as Kanganpur, Bajekan, Shahpur Begu, Ding and Bhambhur. He emphasised that all booths, irrespective of their sensitivity level, were under thorough scrutiny. The SP said the district police had also heightened vigilance along the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan, adjoining Sirsa.
He said their aim was to maintain the highest standards of security during the Lok Sabha elections. The SP urged the public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and local authorities to ensure peaceful elections and uphold law and order on May 25.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...