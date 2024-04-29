Sirsa SP inspects sensitive booths

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 28

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan surveyed the security measures at sensitive and highly sensitive polling booths amidst preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

The SP said additional police forces had been deployed to guarantee the safety of voters. Upholding the integrity and fairness of the electoral process was the police’s priority, he said.

During his inspection on Sunday, the SP visited various polling stations across villages such as Kanganpur, Bajekan, Shahpur Begu, Ding and Bhambhur. He emphasised that all booths, irrespective of their sensitivity level, were under thorough scrutiny. The SP said the district police had also heightened vigilance along the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan, adjoining Sirsa.

He said their aim was to maintain the highest standards of security during the Lok Sabha elections. The SP urged the public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and local authorities to ensure peaceful elections and uphold law and order on May 25.

