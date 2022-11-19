Sirsa tops in farm fires

Hisar, November 18
A sudden increase was reported in stubble-burning cases in Hisar, Jind, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts in the region today.
The Agriculture Department officials said 108 cases of stubble-burning were detected across the state today, of which a maximum number of 26 cases were reported in Sirsa district, followed by Jind (21) and Fatehabad (16). Hisar has reported 13 cases, while 15 fire spots were found in Sonepat.
Significantly, the fire spots had come down after November 13 as subsequent days reported 17, 21, 84 and 39 cases of residue burning. With today’s tally, the total number of stubble-burning cases in the state has gone up to 3,380. Officials say the figure of stubble-burning had come down by 46% compared to the previous year when 6,195 fire spots had been detected in the corresponding period.
Meanwhile, the Sirsa district administration today imposed a fine of Rs 22,500 for violations of the norms.
