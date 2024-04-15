Sirsa tops in payment to mustard farmers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 14

Sirsa district tops in the procurement of mustard and payment to farmers in state so far. HAFED has paid Rs 212.34 crore to the mustard farmers in Sirsa district after verifying the procured produce of 36,994 tonnes.

According to data, HAFED has verified the purchase of 2,30,985.89 tonnes of mustard in the state and had made payment of Rs 1,325.63 crore so far. In Bhiwani district, HAFED procured 33,170.42 tonnes and made payment of Rs 190.35 crore while Mahendragarh district has a total purchase of 28978.79 tonnes and payment of Rs 166.29 crore.

The government has also issued directions to the DCs to expedite the lifting of the purchased stock of mustard and wheat from the grain markets. The arrival of rabi crops will resume in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts from Monday. According to information, HAFED is purchasing mustard for the state after completion of the target of NAFED.

