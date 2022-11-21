Sirsa trader held for GST fraud

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 20

The State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a trader, Amit Bansal, a resident of Sirsa town, in an alleged case of fraudulently taking tax refunds of about Rs 54 crore by registering shell firms.

The Vigilance registered a case against Padam Bansal, his son Amit Bansal and some other persons on the basis of a complaint filed by DSP Gaurav Sharma on June 29 under various ections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.During the probe, it came to light that Padam Bansal, Amit and their accomplices had floated several shell firms from 2010 to 2015 .

